Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $389.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.09. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
