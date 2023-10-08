Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UGP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.70.

UGP stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.24. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 15.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 13.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

