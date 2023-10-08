United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
United Microelectronics Stock Up 2.4 %
United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
