United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 2.4 %

United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

