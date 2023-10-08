United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals stock opened at $433.30 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $260.97 and a 52 week high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.01.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in United Rentals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Rentals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

