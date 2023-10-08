United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United States Cellular from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

NYSE:USM opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -141.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

