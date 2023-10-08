UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,410,478,000 after acquiring an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,379,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,063,262,000 after buying an additional 242,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $524.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $496.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.16. The stock has a market cap of $486.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

