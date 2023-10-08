Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Unitil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Unitil

Unitil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $720.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. Unitil has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 2,520.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 57.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 75.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.