Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,101 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.4% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.