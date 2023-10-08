Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Acquires 558 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

