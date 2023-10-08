Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,202,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,587,000 after acquiring an additional 73,249 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,721,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,619,000 after acquiring an additional 207,498 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VWO opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.