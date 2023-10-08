Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,292 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,836,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $74.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.34 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

