Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,759 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 1.6% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,377,000 after purchasing an additional 316,166 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,795,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,136,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,098,000 after purchasing an additional 463,067 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,088 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MCHI opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.