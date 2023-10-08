Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

