Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day moving average of $180.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.