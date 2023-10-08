Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,043.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,112,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

