Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $311,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 990,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 44,347 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $309.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

