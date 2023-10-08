Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

