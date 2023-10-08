Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,315,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,052,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,373,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

