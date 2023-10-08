Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

SCHE opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

