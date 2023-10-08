Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

