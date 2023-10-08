Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. iShares Asia 50 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,622.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,658,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $55.86 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

