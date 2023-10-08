Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $123,341,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 561,771 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average is $107.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

