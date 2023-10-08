Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.