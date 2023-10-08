Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.70.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.71 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,478.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,478.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,014 shares of company stock valued at $934,971 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Upwork by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,916,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Upwork by 31.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 81.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. boosted its position in Upwork by 23.7% during the first quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 589,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

