Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $155.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

