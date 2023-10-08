Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 8.3% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,642,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.01 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.