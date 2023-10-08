Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VDE opened at $120.07 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.26. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

