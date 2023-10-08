Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.45. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

