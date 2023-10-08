Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

