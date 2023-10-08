Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

