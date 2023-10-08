Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lowered by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

