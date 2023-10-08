Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VUG opened at $277.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

