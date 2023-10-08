Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $277.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.30.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

