Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lessened by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $101.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $105.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

