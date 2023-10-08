Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

