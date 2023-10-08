Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Boosted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $71.27 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

