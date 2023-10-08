Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Boosted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $71.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

