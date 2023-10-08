Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Decreased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

