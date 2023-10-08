Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.22. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

