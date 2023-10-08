Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $156.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.51 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.64.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

