Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $143.51 and a one year high of $178.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.64.

Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

