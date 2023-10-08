Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $394.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.81 and a 200 day moving average of $395.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

