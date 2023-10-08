Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,166.8% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $249.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $262.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

