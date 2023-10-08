Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Cut by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $68.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

