Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $47.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

