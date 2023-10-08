Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parker Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $212.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.