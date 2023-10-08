Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $212.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.47 and its 200-day moving average is $213.96. The company has a market capitalization of $300.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

