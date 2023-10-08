Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $93.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

