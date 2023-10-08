Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Reduced by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $5,247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,406 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 42,402 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,795 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,460. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock opened at $360.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

