Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,140 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE FIS opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $85.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

